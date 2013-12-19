MILAN Dec 19 Italian builder Impregilo said on Thursday it had won a 480 million euros ($656 million) contract to build a road connecting the Italian port of Ancona with highways.

Work on the greenfield project is expected to start in 2015 and take five years to complete. The company expects revenues of 2.54 billion euros over the 30-year period of the concession.

($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)