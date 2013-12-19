BRIEF-J Trust terminates acquisition of DH Savings Bank
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
MILAN Dec 19 Italian builder Impregilo said on Thursday it had won a 480 million euros ($656 million) contract to build a road connecting the Italian port of Ancona with highways.
Work on the greenfield project is expected to start in 2015 and take five years to complete. The company expects revenues of 2.54 billion euros over the 30-year period of the concession.
($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98