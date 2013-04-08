MILAN, April 8 Italian motorway company ASTM
has decided to tender almost all of its nearly 30
percent stake in builder Impregilo to a bid launched
by Salini, ASTM said on Monday.
ASTM, which is controlled by Italy's Gavio family, said the
investment was no longer strategic but it would keep a stake of
1.99 percent as a financial investment.
Salini, which also owns almost 30 percent of Impregilo, is
offering 4 euros per shares to buy all the shares it does not
already own in an offering that ends on April 12.
ASTM, advised by Nomura, said the price offered by Salini
was in the lower part of a valuation range of 3.82-4.71 euros
per share expressed by its advisors.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)