MILAN, June 20 Italian construction and motorway
group Gavio has filed a new complaint with market regulator
Consob against rival builder Salini in the battle for control of
Impregilo.
The two family-run groups hold each just under 30 percent of
Impregilo, Italy's biggest builder. They are soliciting proxy
votes ahead of a July 12 shareholder meeting to vote on a Salini
request to oust the Gavio-controlled board.
IGLI, the vehicle through which Gavio holds the Impregilo
stake, said in a statement on Wednesday it had asked Consob to
stop Salini from collecting proxy votes.
This is the third complaint from IGLI.
Also Salini has presented a complaint with the regulator
saying it aimed to ensure the battle respects the law.
The complaints and cross accusations have fuelled talk
Consob could step in, possibly postponing the shareholder
meeting.
