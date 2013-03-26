MILAN, March 26 ASTM, a shareholder of
Italy's Impregilo, said on Tuesday it would delay
evaluating a takeover bid for the construction firm.
ASTM said the construction company is worth a consolidated
4.46 euros per share. That is more than the 4.0 euros offered by
rival builder Salini in a bid that ends April 12.
ASTM did not say when it would assess the bid.
Salini already owns a stake of just under 30 percent in
Impregilo, and its bid values the company at 1.6 billion euros
in one of Italy's largest M&A operations in recent years.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)