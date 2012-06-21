MILAN, June 21 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo
is considering selling most of its stake in Brazilian
motorway operator Ecorodovias to shareholder Primav
in order to fund expansion of its Latin American footprint.
In a statement, the company said its board had examined an
offer by Primav to buy a 19 percent stake in EcoRodovias. Primav
owns 45 percent in the Brazilian group, while Impregilo has a
29.24 percent stake.
The Italian builder also said it aimed at boosting its
partnership with Brazilian family Almeida in Latin America,
while maintaining the industrial strategy already envisaged for
EcoRodovias.
The board of Impregilo has also given the chief executive
the mandate to study and present to shareholders a share
buy-back program.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)