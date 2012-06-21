MILAN, June 21 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo is considering selling most of its stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias to shareholder Primav in order to fund expansion of its Latin American footprint.

In a statement, the company said its board had examined an offer by Primav to buy a 19 percent stake in EcoRodovias. Primav owns 45 percent in the Brazilian group, while Impregilo has a 29.24 percent stake.

The Italian builder also said it aimed at boosting its partnership with Brazilian family Almeida in Latin America, while maintaining the industrial strategy already envisaged for EcoRodovias.

The board of Impregilo has also given the chief executive the mandate to study and present to shareholders a share buy-back program. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)