MILAN, June 1 Italian builder Salini has
proposed a former Goldman Sachs banker as chairman of Impregilo
and a majority of independent directors for a possible board
renewal, as it seeks to convince investors to support its plan
to create a national champion.
Salini is the second-biggest investor in Impregilo after the
Gavio family, which has board control of Italy's biggest builder
and is opposed to Salini's ambitions to merge the two companies.
Earlier this week, Massimo Ponzellini resigned as chairman
of Impregilo after being arrested in connection with a probe
into loans irregularly granted by Banca Popolare di Milano
at a time when he was chairman of the mid-sized
lender.
Salini said in a statement on Friday it had proposed Claudio
Costamagna, the former Goldman banker, as chairman while
nine out of 15 proposed directors were independent.
Among the independents were Alberto Giovannini, chairman of
LSE fixed-income unit MTS, Pietro Guindani, chairman of Vodafone
Italia, Laura Cioli, former COO at Sky Italia and Geert
Linnebank, member of the Thomson Reuters foundation. Pietro
Salini, CEO of Salini, was also in the list of candidates.
The battle for Impregilo is a rare case in Italy where both
contenders have hinted at a takeover bid, attracting foreign
investors who have helped almost double the share price since
September, when Salini started building its stake.
Impregilo shareholders are due to meet on July 12 to vote on
a proposal by Salini to renew the entire board.