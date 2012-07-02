MILAN, July 2 A buyback of Impregilo's
shares for up to 20 percent of the builder would be funded
through reserves worth 200 million euros and proceeds from the
partial sale of a stake held in Brazil's Ecorodovias,
an executive at Gavio group said on Monday.
The Gavio group indirectly controls Impregilo, Italy's
biggest builder, through its Autostrada Torino-Milano
motorway operator.
Autostrada Torino-Milano Chief Executive Alberto Sacchi also
said that the share buyback would not prevent Impregilo from
distributing a possible extraordinary dividend.
