BRIEF-Huafa Industrial to issue up to 2.5 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan ($366.63 million) bonds
MILAN Feb 1 Italian builders Impregilo and Salini and their local partner Kobylarnia have won two highway contracts in Poland for 250 million euros ($342 million), Impregilo said on Friday.
The two contracts relate to the construction of three sections of the A1 Torun-Strykow highway for 73 km, it said in a statement, adding that works will be completed in 12 months.
The highway is co-financed by the European Community.
Impregilo and Salini Polska have 33.34 percent each of the venture and their Polish partner the remaining holding.
($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).