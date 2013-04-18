(Corrects the value of the contract to $560 million, not 560 million euros)

MILAN, April 18 Italian builder Impregilo said on Thursday Minera Panama has cancelled a contract for the 'Mina del Cobre' project in Panama with a total value of $560 million.

The client announced that the entire project is being re-assessed following First Quantum Minerals' acquisition of Inmet Mining Corporation, Impregilo said in a statement.

The project envisaged the construction of service and access roads to the mine which is located some 120 km from Panama City.

The contract was assigned to the joint-venture Impregilo-Salini in January. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark and Gerald E. McCormick)