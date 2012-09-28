MILAN, Sept 28 A venture between Italy's largest builder Impregilo and Greece's Terna SA have won a contract worth about 325 million euros ($418 million) to build the new national library and national opera in Athens, the Italian company said on Friday.

Impregilo said in a statement on Friday that its share in the venture is 51 percent and that work on the project will take 38 months.

The contract is fully guaranteed and financed by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, it said. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)