MILAN Dec 10 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo
said on Monday the Brazilian competition regulator had
approved the sale of a 19 percent stake in Brazil-based
EcoRodovias.
In a statement Impregilo said the regulator had cleared the
operation unconditionally.
In October Impregilo accepted an offer from Brazilian
builder Primav Costrucoes for the stake in EcoRodovias worth
just over 2 billion reais, or about 765 million euros ($988.84
million).
Earlier this month Impregilo, controlled by smaller
family-owned peer Salini, said cash stemming from the sale of
stakes in EcoRodovias and its Fisia units will fund the payment
of dividends worth more than 40 percent of profits.
($1 = 0.7736 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)