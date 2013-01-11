(Adds shares, background)
MILAN Jan 11 Impregilo, Italy's
biggest builder, has agreed to sell its remaining 6.5 percent
stake in Brazil-based motorway operator EcoRodovias
to Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual.
Impregilo, controlled by family-owned peer Salini, has been
selling its 29.2 stake in EcoRodovias and other assets to bring
return on equity (RoE), a measure of profitability, in line with
construction peers in 2015.
The group said on Friday it would pocket a net gain of 193
million euros ($255 million) from selling the 6.5 percent stake.
The sale is at a premium of 6.3 percent to the average
EcoRodovias share price over the last six months.
Impregilo said it had raised 925 million euros net from the
sale of its entire stake in EcoRodovias.
BTG Pactual bought a first 3.7 percent stake from
Impregilo in October, while Brazilian builder Primav Costrucoes
took the remaining 19 percent.
Pietro Salini, appointed chief executive of Impregilo after
his group took control of the board last July, is focusing on
the construction sector and geographical expansion.
He aims to raise a further 350 million euros and 150 million
from disposals in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
Investors are awaiting a decision in March on whether
Impregilo will pay a special dividend or boost returns through a
mix of dividend and growth-oriented acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Mark
Potter)