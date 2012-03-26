MILAN, March 26 Impregilo, the Italian
builder at the centre of a battle for control, is in talks to
find partners or buyers for its engineering units Fisia
Italimpianti and Fisia Babcock, chief executive Alberto Rubegni
said on Monday.
Rubegni said the group's engineering units were too small
for international markets.
"In the coming months we think we will find solutions and
partners," he said at a news conference to present the group's
full-year results.
"For Fisia Italimpianti a partnership is one of the options.
On Fisia Babcock we are thinking of a deal with a big
engineering group," he said.
Fisia Babcock makes waste-to-energy plants and Fisia
Italimpianti specialises in desalinisation plants.
Impregilo said 2011 net profit rose 38 percent to 177
million euros ($236 million) and proposed a dividend of 0.09
euro.
($1 = 0.7504 euro)
