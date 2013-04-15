BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MILAN, April 15 Italian builder Impregilo will exit the Milan blue-chip FTSE MIB index as of April 17 because of a decrease in its free float following a takeover bid from peer Salini, the FTSE group said on Monday.
Insurer Fondiaria-SAI will be added to the FTSE MIB index on the same date, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.