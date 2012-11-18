MILAN Nov 18 Italian construction group Gavio,
fighting with rival Salini for control of Italy's biggest
builder, Impregilo, has ruled out a full takeover bid,
the group's head said in La Stampa on Sunday.
"We will not launch a bid on the group; it is too
expensive," Beniamino Gavio, head of the family-owned Gavio
group, told the newspaper.
The Gavio and Salini families both own nearly 30 percent of
Impregilo. Salini took board control of Impregilo in July, but
the feud between the two families has continued.
"There are no contacts, no dialogue (with Salini)," Gavio
said in the interview.
A Milan court this month rejected an appeal by the Gavio
group's holding company against the appointment of the
Salini-backed board.
