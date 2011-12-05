* Gavio made offer for IGLI stakes on Monday-source

* Offer values Impregilo shares at 29 pct premium-source

* Ligresti family confirms receives offer for stake (Adds source on price, Fondiaria-SAI comment, shares)

By Sabina Suzzi

MILAN, Dec 5 Italian construction group Gavio has offered to buy out fellow investors in a vehicle which is the main shareholder in the country's biggest builder Impregilo, a source close to Gavio said on Monday.

IGLI, which controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo, is owned by Gavio and the Benetton and Ligresti families. Each has around 33 percent of IGLI.

"I confirm that two offers were made today, to one group and the other, to buy all their stakes (in IGLI)," the source said.

Gavio's offer values Impregilo at just over 3 euros per share, or 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source close to the matter said. He added Gavio could alternatively link up with Benetton to jointly buy the Ligresti stake in IGLI.

An offer at that price would represent a 29 percent premium on Impregilo's market price.

Impregilo shares closed on Monday up 1.8 percent at 2.33 euros. The STOXX Europe 600 construction index was up 2.1 percent.

A spokeswoman for the Ligresti family's Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, said the company had received an offer from the Gavio group.

"We have received an offer. We will examine it closely and will submit it to the board meeting on Dec. 20," the spokeswoman said.

A shareholder pact among IGLI's owners expires in July 2012 and analysts have said this could pave the way for an ownership shake-up at Impregilo.

In October, unlisted Salini Costruttori became Impregilo's second-largest shareholder when it bought an 8.1 percent stake in Impregilo.

Salini -- Italy's third-largest construction group behind Impregilo and Astaldi -- said its aim was to seek an industrial alliance and beef up critical mass to better compete on international markets.

($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Additional reporting by Luca Trogni, Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by David Cowell)