* Gavio made offer for IGLI stakes on Monday-source
* Offer values Impregilo shares at 29 pct premium-source
* Ligresti family confirms receives offer for stake
(Adds source on price, Fondiaria-SAI comment, shares)
By Sabina Suzzi
MILAN, Dec 5 Italian construction group
Gavio has offered to buy out fellow investors in a vehicle which
is the main shareholder in the country's biggest builder
Impregilo, a source close to Gavio said on Monday.
IGLI, which controls just under 30 percent of Impregilo, is
owned by Gavio and the Benetton and Ligresti families. Each has
around 33 percent of IGLI.
"I confirm that two offers were made today, to one
group and the other, to buy all their stakes (in IGLI)," the
source said.
Gavio's offer values Impregilo at just over 3 euros per
share, or 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source close to
the matter said. He added Gavio could alternatively link up with
Benetton to jointly buy the Ligresti stake in IGLI.
An offer at that price would represent a 29 percent premium
on Impregilo's market price.
Impregilo shares closed on Monday up 1.8 percent at 2.33
euros. The STOXX Europe 600 construction index was up
2.1 percent.
A spokeswoman for the Ligresti family's Fondiaria-SAI
, Italy's largest motor insurer, said the company had
received an offer from the Gavio group.
"We have received an offer. We will examine it closely and
will submit it to the board meeting on Dec. 20," the spokeswoman
said.
A shareholder pact among IGLI's owners expires in July 2012
and analysts have said this could pave the way for an ownership
shake-up at Impregilo.
In October, unlisted Salini Costruttori became Impregilo's
second-largest shareholder when it bought an 8.1 percent stake
in Impregilo.
Salini -- Italy's third-largest construction group behind
Impregilo and Astaldi -- said its aim was to seek an
industrial alliance and beef up critical mass to better compete
on international markets.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni, Gianluca Semeraro,
writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by David Cowell)