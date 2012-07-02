MILAN, July 2 The Gavio group's motorway
operator which indirectly controls just under 30 percent of
Impregilo said on Monday a dividend payout policy in
line with 2011 for Italy's biggest builder was a key priority.
Other priorities were a partial disposal of Impregilo's
stake in Brazilian motorway operator Ecorodovias and
seizing growth opportunities, possibily through acquisitions.
The priorities were listed on presentation slides prepared
by Autostrada Torino Milano, which through holding
IGLI owns the stake in Impregilo, now at the centre of a control
battle with rival construction group Salini.
