MILAN, Sept 26 Italian motorway company Autostrade Torino Milano said on Wednesday it was not considering any takeover bid for builder Impregilo, rejecting media speculation.

"The board has not examined nor plans to examine any public tender offer," the company, controlled by Italy's Gavio family, said in a statement.

Italian financial market rumours website ilnuovomercato.it said on Wednesday the Gavios had a plan for a takeover, citing reports by unnamed analysts at a Swiss fund.

The Gavios lost control of Impregilo's board in July to the rival Salini family after months of battling.

Both the Gavios and the Salinis hold nearly 30 percent of Impregilo. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)