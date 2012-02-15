MILAN Feb 15 Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15 percent in less than two months , a move that could heat up the battle to control Italy's biggest builder.

Family-owned Salini aims to merge with Impregilo's construction operations to create an Italian costruction champion with 5 billion euros in annual sales.

Its ambitions are opposed by the Gavio family, which controls Impregilo with the Benettons and has close links to powerful investment bank Mediobanca. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)