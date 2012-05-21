BRIEF-Bahram Akradi sends a letter to Richard Weber, chairman of Northern Oil And Gas Inc board
* Bahram Akradi says on June 7 sent letter to richard weber, chairman of northern oil and gas inc board
MILAN May 21 Italian builder Impregilo said on Monday it was not planning an extra dividend, denying media speculations.
Shares in Impregilo rose more than 7 percent on Monday following media speculations in the week end that it may distribute an extra dividend of 300 million euros linked to proceeds from the sale of its incinerator in southern Italy and of Fisia engineering unit. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it is barring legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than paying those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.