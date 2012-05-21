MILAN May 21 Italian builder Impregilo said on Monday it was not planning an extra dividend, denying media speculations.

Shares in Impregilo rose more than 7 percent on Monday following media speculations in the week end that it may distribute an extra dividend of 300 million euros linked to proceeds from the sale of its incinerator in southern Italy and of Fisia engineering unit. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)