MILAN, June 11 Impregilo, the Italian
builder at the centre of a control battle, said on Monday its
board had appointed UniCredit Deputy Chairman Fabrizio
Palenzona as chairman.
Palenzona replaces Massimo Ponzellini, who quit earlier in
June after being arrested in a probe relating to loans granted
by Popolare Milano when he was chairman of the mid-sized lender.
Impregilo also said four others will join the board to
replace directors who have left.
Among the new entries are Roland Berger, Vice Chairman of
publisher RCS and Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Fiat
director and former Chairman of Eni.
The board of Impregilo is currently controlled by the Gavio
family. Rival construction group Salini has called a shareholder
meeting on July 12 to renew the entire board.
Both hold a stake of slightly less then 30 percent in
Impregilo.
Salini has proposed a former Goldman Sachs banker as
chairman and a rival slate of directors, mostly independents.
