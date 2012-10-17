MILAN Oct 17 Italian construction firm
Impregilo will consider paying a special dividend from
part of the cash it raised from the sale of a stake in
Brazil-based EcoRodovias, the group's chief executive
said on Wednesday.
"The company has in mind, if there is excess cash, and we
think there will be, satisfaction for the shareholders, Pietro
Salini said.
Impregilo approved on Tuesday an offer from Brazilian
builder Primav Costrucoes for a 19 pct stake in EcoRodovias
worth about 2 billion reais, or about 765 million
euros.
The group's debt will be eliminated thanks to the sale, the
CEO said.
Salini also said it is unlikely that the Italian government
will introduce measures to annul compensation linked to a
cancellation of a multi-billion-euro contract to build a bridge
linking the mainland to Sicily for which it is contractor.
"Frankly speaking it would leave me perplexed. It seems
unlikely," Salini said in a conference call with analysts.
According to a report in Il Corriere della Sera the
government is questioning the idea of paying the 300 million
euro compensation for cancellation of the bridge project.
(Reporting By Eliso Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)