MILAN, April 19 Fund manager Amber Capital has
more than doubled its stake in Impregilo to 5.10
percent in a move that could give it a key role in the fight to
control Italy's biggest builder.
Market regulator Consob said on Thursday the fund held 5.10
percent as of April 10, up from 2.19 percent previously. At
current market prices, Impregilo is worth a total of 1.2 billion
euros ($1.6 billion).
Impregilo is being targeted for a possible merger by
privately held construction company Salini, which has built a
stake of 25.4 percent since September.
But the Italian Gavio family controlling Impregilo with a
29.9 percent stake held through motorway company Autostrada
Torino Milano is opposed to the plan.
Amber - which has so far not expressed its position on a
possible Salini merger - had no immediate comment.
Alaska-based investment manager McKinley Capital Management
holds 2.31 percent of Impregilo, but no other investor holds
more than 2 percent, according to Consob's website.
Analysts expect Salini and Gavio to fight for board control
at the company's annual shareholder meeting due in May. Both
have not ruled out a takeover bid, but there have been reports
that Milan-based investment bank Vitale & Associati has
approached the parties over an agreed solution.
Salini, advised by Rothschild and Boston Consulting, will
present its merger plan to Impregilo on April 23. Sources close
to the matter told Reuters in January that Salini aims for
synergy savings of about 100 million euros.
Gavio is advised by Mediobanca and UniCredit
.
The contenders have different strategic views over
Impregilo. While Gavio wants to focus on both construction and
concessions, Salini intends to turn the group into a pure
construction player with little concession business.
Impregilo shares were down 0.7 percent at 2.98 euros by 1316
GMT
($1 = 0.7621 euro)
