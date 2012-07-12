MILAN, July 12 Shareholders at Italian construction group Impregilo rejected on Thursday a proposal to postpone its AGM on board overhaul to September 3, adjourning it instead to July 17.

Investors in Impregilo met on Thursday to vote on whether Italy's biggest builder needs to change its board, possibly tipping the balance in a long family fight to control the group.

The nine-month-long clash opposing two prominent Italian families of construction entrepreneurs, the Gavios and the Salinis, has handed minority investors a rare power in a country where dealmaking traditionally takes place behind the scenes.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)