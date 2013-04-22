MILAN, April 22 Italian construction company
Impregilo said on Monday it was set to receive around
204 million euros ($265.82 million)plus interest after it won a
top court ruling in a long-running dispute over waste contracts
in Italy.
In a statement Impregilo said the Italian supreme court had
definitively rejected a motion by Italy's state administration
regarding waste-to-energy plants in the Italian southern region
of Campania.
In the complex legal case, ownership of the plants had been
transferred to the Italian administration.
"With this decision, the first degree sentence... becomes
definitively executory," it said.
The company had already won appeals in two administrative
courts against the state on the matter.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni)