MILAN May 14 Italian builder Impregilo
said on Monday a shareholder meeting had been called
for July 12 to discuss the renewal of the board.
The company is the target of a battle for control between
its two main investors the Gavio and Salini families, who both
hold stakes of just under 30 percent.
In a statement Impregilo said its net profit in the first
quarter rose to 24.2 million euros ($31.07 million) from 16
million euros the previous year boosted by higher sales outside
Italy.
Revenues in the period came in at 589.6 million euros from
474 million euros, with 83 percent of sales outside Italy.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
