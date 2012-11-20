(Adds Salini comment, details)
MILAN Nov 20 Two investors in Italy's biggest
builder Impregilo have been put under investigation on
allegations of market-rigging for their role in a change of
control at the company, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Italian construction group Salini took control of its
biggest competitor at a shareholder meeting in July after months
of battling with rival investor Gavio.
The source said Pietro Salini, head of the namesake
family-owned construction group, was among those under
investigation, along with the co-founder of investment fund
Amber Capital Joseph Oughourlian.
Also under investigation was Amber's Italian representative
Umberto Mosetti.
The probe, led by prosecutor Isidoro Palma, follows a
complaint to market regulator Consob by Gavio, which previously
controlled the company's board, over an alleged hidden
shareholder pact to win control of Impregilo.
The vote of Amber was decisive for Salini to obtain the
majority required at the July shareholder meeting and install
its own board.
Pietro Salini said in an emailed comment that the change of
control in Impregilo had been fully transparent. He added the
legal moves by the Gavio group were damaging all Impregilo
investors and the company's international reputation.
Amber Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.
Earlier in November, a Milan court had rejected an appeal by
Gavio against the appointment in July of the Salini-backed
board.
The legal battle between the Gavio and Salini groups, each
holding nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, could distract
management at a time when the construction industry faces a
broad economic slowdown.
Impregilo, which is selling down its stake in Brazilian
motorway subsidiary EcoRodovias, is set to approve a
new business plan in December.
Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro and Danilo Masoni
Luca Trogni and David Holmes)