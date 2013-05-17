MILAN May 17 A consortium led by Italian builder Impregilo has won a contract worth around 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to build a metro line in Doha, Qatar, Impregilo said in a statement on Friday.

Impregilo has a 41.25 percent stake in the consortium, it said. ($1 = 0.7798 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)