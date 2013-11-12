MILAN Nov 12 Italian builder Impregilo on Tuesday confirmed its full year outlook after reporting a nine-month net profit of 136.6 million euros ($184 million), up from a loss of 20.1 million a year earlier and boosted by its construction business.

The builder, which operates in more than 30 countries, also said sales in the nine months ended September rose to 1.74 billion euros from 1.72 billion last year.

Its total order book stood at 25.6 billion euros, the company added. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)