UPDATE 1-‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
ROME Oct 18 Italy's Antitrust authority said on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into the strategic accord signed between construction companies Salini Costruttori and Impregilo in September.
The companies' agreement to cooperate during the bidding process for public works is likely to restrict competition, the authority said in a statement on its Web site. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.