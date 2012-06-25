MILAN, June 25 Italian construction company
Impregilo's plan to sell part of its stake in its
Brazilian highways unit Ecorodovias would result in a
potential loss of about 800 million euros ($1 billion), a
shareholder opposed to the sale said on Monday.
The Salini group, which holds nearly 30 percent of
Impregilo, said the sale of only part of the Ecorodovias stake
would result in "a likely loss of price premium" for the 29
percent stake, which has a market value of about $1.3 billion.
Salini wants Impregilo to sell the entire stake in one go.
Salini and Impregilo's other core shareholder, Gavio, are
preparing for a proxy battle to win control of the group, worth
about 1.4 billion euros, at a shareholders' meeting July 12.
Impregilo said last week that it was evaluating an offer by
Brazilian family Almeida's Primav Construcoes e Comercio to buy
a 19 percent stake in Ecorodovias.
The sale would leave Impregilo with a 10 percent stake.
Primav currently holds 45 percent of Ecorodovias.
Salini said on Monday that Impregilo's plan to consider the
sale of 19 percent of Ecorodovias was a "radical change to the
company's business plan announced just eight weeks ago" and that
it was a sign that the Gavio group wanted to influence the July
12 shareholder meeting.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Goodman)