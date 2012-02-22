MILAN Feb 23 Salini, an Italian mid-sized construction company that has bought a 20 per cent stake in rival Impregilo SpA, does not rule out a takeover bid in its quest to create an Italian market leader, the Financial Times reported on its Web page on Wednesday, citing comments from CEO Pietro Salini.

Earlier in February, Salini reaffirmed his determination to create an Italian construction sector champion, rejecting speculation the group may give up its ambitions in the face of opposition from the Gavio family.

The Gavio family controls Impregilo with the Benettons and has close links to powerful investment bank Mediobanca .

Back in January, a source close to the matter told Reuters that Salini was considering a takeover bid for Impregilo if the pair failed to reach an agreement on a merger. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Andre Grenon)