MILAN Nov 6 A Milan civil court rejected an appeal by Impregilo's shareholder IGLI against the appointment in July of a board backed by rival shareholder Salini.

In a statement on Tuesday, Italian builder Salini said the court said the appointment of the board by Impregilo shareholders met legal requirements.

IGLI, the holding company controlled by the Gavio family, had filed an appeal in August.

The Gavios and the Salinis, two prominent families of construction entrepreneurs, have clashed over control of Italy's biggest construction group. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)