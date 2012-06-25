MILAN, June 25 Italian builder Salini said
conditions were not suitable to consider splitting up
Impregilo's assets, as a clash with rival group Gavio
to control Italy's biggest builder heated up ahead of a mid-July
shareholder meeting.
Impregilo is at the centre of a fight for control with the
Gavio and Salini family-owned groups who both hold just under 30
percent of the 1.4 billion euro ($1.75 billion) Milan-based
group.
Minority investors have been called to a July 12 vote on a
Salini proposal to oust the Gavio-controlled board.
A plan to split Impregilo was pitched by investment bank
Vitale & Associati, an advisor to Salini, and the move would see
Salini getting construction operations and Gavio concessions, a
source close to the situation said, confirming a report in the
Corriere della Sera newspaper.
"When Vitale developed the plan, Salini evaluated it
positively since it was market friendly," Salini chief executive
Pietro Salini said on Monday.
"However, Gavio and its advisors slammed the door two months
ago (and again today). Consequently, this is not a viable
possibility we can consider now," he said in an emailed note.
Elsewhere on Monday, Italian company SIAS, part of
the diversified Gavio group which the Corriere report said would
be involved in the operation, rejected the idea, saying a split
would be "totally inadmissible".
A source close to the matter said discussions over such a
plan could come only after the July shareholder meeting.
Corriere said Salini could lobby for an asset split if it failed
to win control at the July meeting.
($1 = 0.8013 euro)
