MILAN Oct 10 Impregilo's Chief
Executive Pietro Salini is being investigated in connection with
a probe into a motorway tender in Romania, judicial sources said
on Wednesday.
Salini, also head of the namesake builder Salini, took
control of the board of larger peer Impregilo in July after
months of bitter wrangling with rival group Gavio, which
previously controlled Italy's sector leader.
His dual role attracted accusations of a conflict of
interest in running the two companies and prompted Gavio to file
a legal complaint which triggered the investigation.
Both Impregilo and Salini took part in the ongoing Romanian
tender, even though they filed bids in separate lots.
Public prosecutors in Milan are looking into whether the
alleged conflict of interest had an impact on the company's
choices in the tender.
In a statement on Wednesday, Impregilo's chairman Claudio
Costamagna said the allegations were groundless.
Two other people are being investigated, the judicial
sources said.
Earlier on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said
Italy's tax police searched last week the offices of Salini and
of the Sina unit of the Gavio group to acquire documents in
connection with the probe.
Salini and Gavio each hold just less than 30 percent of
Italy's largest builder Impregilo.
Last month, Impregilo and Salini signed a cooperation deal,
a first step towards a planned merger.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Mark Potter and Mike
Nesbit)