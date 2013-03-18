MILAN, March 18 Italian builder Salini aims to
bag new contracts for more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion)
by 2015 with the acquisition of larger peer Impregilo,
its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.
Salini, which already owns a stake of just under 30 percent
in Impregilo, has launched a cash takeover bid for Impregilo
valuing the company at 1.6 billion euros in one of Italy's
largest M&A operations in recent years.
The plan is to merge the two companies to create a global
construction player focused on large heavy civil engineering
projects from roads to hydroelectric dams in more than 60
countries.
"The challenge will be to create a multinational group
capable of generating more than 10 billion (euros) in new orders
by tapping the world's huge infrastructure needs," said Pietro
Salini, who became CEO of Impregilo last summer.
The offer started on Monday and ends of April 12.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Elisa Anzolin, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)