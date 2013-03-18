MILAN, March 18 Italian builder Salini aims to bag new contracts for more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) by 2015 with the acquisition of larger peer Impregilo, its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

Salini, which already owns a stake of just under 30 percent in Impregilo, has launched a cash takeover bid for Impregilo valuing the company at 1.6 billion euros in one of Italy's largest M&A operations in recent years.

The plan is to merge the two companies to create a global construction player focused on large heavy civil engineering projects from roads to hydroelectric dams in more than 60 countries.

"The challenge will be to create a multinational group capable of generating more than 10 billion (euros) in new orders by tapping the world's huge infrastructure needs," said Pietro Salini, who became CEO of Impregilo last summer.

The offer started on Monday and ends of April 12.