MILAN, April 24 Family-owned Italian builder
Salini raised its stake in larger rival Impregilo to
92 percent on the last day of its extended bid aimed at creating
a global construction player.
Salini, which won board control of Impregilo at a
shareholder meeting in July, had reopened its takeover offer of
4 euros per share in cash for five working days, ending on
Wednesday, to allow other shareholders to tender their shares.
Salini had 85.5 percent in Impregilo when the offer first
ended on April 12.
Salini on Wednesday said it will communicate on April 30
whether it intends to restore the stock's liquidity by placing
shares back on the market or make an offer for the remaining
shares it still does not own.
In a newspaper interview on April 13, Salini said it may
consider listing the future merged group on more stock markets.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)