MILAN, April 24 Family-owned Italian builder Salini raised its stake in larger rival Impregilo to 92 percent on the last day of its extended bid aimed at creating a global construction player.

Salini, which won board control of Impregilo at a shareholder meeting in July, had reopened its takeover offer of 4 euros per share in cash for five working days, ending on Wednesday, to allow other shareholders to tender their shares.

Salini had 85.5 percent in Impregilo when the offer first ended on April 12.

Salini on Wednesday said it will communicate on April 30 whether it intends to restore the stock's liquidity by placing shares back on the market or make an offer for the remaining shares it still does not own.

In a newspaper interview on April 13, Salini said it may consider listing the future merged group on more stock markets.

