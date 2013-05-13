MILAN May 13 Italian builder Impregilo
said on Monday its board had made a preliminary
assessment of merger plans with smaller peer Salini and named
advisors for the deal.
In a statement the company said Goldman Sachs would advise
it on all aspects of the operation, adding it was not possible
at the moment to quantify the benefits of the deal at year-end.
Salini, which controls more than 90 percent of Impregilo
following a takeover bid that ended in April, has previously
indicated merger synergies of 100 million euros.
Impregilo also said its net profit in the first quarter
almost trebled to 69 million euros ($89.6 million), while
revenues fell to 518.7 million euros from 530.3 million euros a
year earlier.
It said it had a net cash position of 736 million euros at
the end of March, thanks to the sale of shares in Brazilian
motorway group EcoRodovias.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)