BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding says Yin Shanfeng resigns from CFO
June 1Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
MILAN, March 13 Market regulator Consob has approved a takeover offer by family-owned group Salini for builder Impregilo, Salini said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said shareholders can adhere to the offer between March 18 and April 12.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
June 1Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.