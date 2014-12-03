Dec 3 Internet Media Services SA (IMS)
:
* Said on Tuesday it reached an agreement on cooperation
terms and possible takeover of Laboratorium Projektow
Innowacyjnych Sp. z o.o. (LPI)
* Parties agreed that the company will have an option to
acquire a majority stake (between 70 pct and 100 pct) in LPI
from its main shareholder and chairman of the management board
who currently holds a 98 pct stake in LPI
* The cooperation agreement concerns development of
Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych's project Funbox - a mobile
jukebox application
* The company will be responsible for provision of music
servers and clients to Funbox application
* Parties will sign final investment agreement by March 31,
2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)