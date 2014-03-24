* To offer 65 million shares at $18-$21 each
* To list shares on NYSE under symbol "IMS"
(Add details on ownership, background, analyst comment)
By Neha Dimri
March 24 IMS Health Holdings Inc, backed by TPG
Capital Management LP, said it expected to price its
initial public offering at $18-$21 per share, valuing the
healthcare information company at up to $6.97 billion.
The company said the sale of 65 million shares was expected
to raise about $1.36 billion, based on the top end of the price
range. (r.reuters.com/rag87v)
IMS said it would sell 52 million shares in the offering,
with the rest being offered by shareholders.
"Right now there is big demand for IPOs that are
subscription and cloud based," said Francis Gaskins, research
director at Equities.com.
IMS provides prescription data to drugmakers, medical device
companies, governments agencies and policymakers and also
publishes analytical reports on the global healthcare industry.
The company said 90 percent of its information revenue in
last three fiscal years came from subscription or license-based
contracts.
Founded in 1954, the company has over 5,000 clients and
operates in more than 100 countries, according to its website.
IMS had a total debt of $4.96 billion as of Dec. 31,
according to the IPO filing.
The company was taken private in 2010 by TPG Capital, Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board and Leonard Green & Partners LP
for $5.2 billion, including debt.
After the offering, TPG Capital's stake will be diluted to
50 percent from 62.2 percent, without underwriters exercising
their full option.
IMS Health has been highly acquisitive, buying 11 other
companies since its buyout, according to its website. Five of
these - Pygargus, Incential Software, 360 Vantage, Semantelli
and Appature - were acquired in 2013.
IMS's operating income rose to $276 million in the nine
months ended Sept. 30 from $173 million a year earlier. Revenue
increased 4 percent to $1.87 billion.
JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the
lead underwriters to the offering, IMS said.
Danbury, Connecticut-based IMS said it expected to list its
common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"IMS."
Earlier this month, shares of healthcare information
provider Castlight Health Inc rose more than 160
percent in their debut, making the listing the strongest by a
technology company so far this year.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Don Sebastian)