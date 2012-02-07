UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Dutch engineering group Imtech, which is eyeing acquisitions to drive growth this year, is in talks with about 15 companies about potential deals, the chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
Imtech wants to expand outside the troubled euro zone region, and said earlier on Tuesday it is seeking deals in China and southeast Asia.
René van der Bruggen, chief executive, told Reuters he is also looking for deals in Turkey which could provide a stepping stone for deals in the Middle East. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.