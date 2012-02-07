AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Dutch engineering group Imtech, which is eyeing acquisitions to drive growth this year, is in talks with about 15 companies about potential deals, the chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Imtech wants to expand outside the troubled euro zone region, and said earlier on Tuesday it is seeking deals in China and southeast Asia.

René van der Bruggen, chief executive, told Reuters he is also looking for deals in Turkey which could provide a stepping stone for deals in the Middle East. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)