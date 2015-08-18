VIENNA Aug 18 Austrian construction group
Strabag SE is reviewing whether to buy parts of
collapsed Dutch engineering services firm Royal Imtech
, Strabag said on Tuesday.
The sale of Imtech's German unit started on Tuesday, with
insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt saying he had
already received more than 40 expressions of interest.
A spokeswoman said Strabag had established contact with
insolvency administrators and would check whether taking over
parts of the business would make sense. "From today's
perspective it will probably be a matter only of taking over
staff if the review is positive," she said in an email.
German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported Austrian firms
Strabag and Porr as well as France's Vinci
had contacted Borchardt to express their interest.
Vinci and Porr were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Additional reporting by
Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; Writing by Michael
Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)