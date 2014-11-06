(Adds Imtech's initial statement in response to questions)
AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Dutch engineering and
construction firm Imtech is investigating allegations
it operated a cartel to overcharge German energy company RWE
for the building of a power plant in the Netherlands.
The allegations, detailed in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf
and German newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday, follow earlier
allegations of accounting fraud at its German and Polish
operations.
The company put out a statement late on Tuesday in response
to questions put to it by the two newspapers in which it
mentioned "allegations of possible competition law violations"
on "two projects in the energy sector" between 2008 and 2010
without going into further detail.
Imtech has opened an internal investigation with the help of
external experts immediately after receiving information from a
whistleblower on Aug. 29, but that it had not intended to make
public the allegations until the process was complete.
"The investigation is still running," said Chief Executive
Gerard van de Aast in a telephone briefing on Thursday. "At this
moment there is no proof that competition law has been
violated."
RWE said it would seek compensation if fraud was proven.
"If it should turn out that there were agreements between
third parties that were disadvantageous to our company, we will
demand compensation, as RWE always does in cases of cartel
agreements," it said in a statement.
De Telegraaf reported that partners in the cartel got
compensation for keeping prices high by sending false invoices
to Imtech in a fraud that had cost RWE's Dutch unit Essent
"millions".
Imtech said the allegations related to possible wrongdoing
in the period between 2008 and 2010. It said legal restrictions
prevented it from giving any details on the progress of the
investigation, including on whether police or competition
authorities were involved.
A spokesman for the Dutch competition authority said it
could not comment on whether it had an investigation under way
or not.
"However, we are interested in the allegations in the media
about Imtech," said Murco Mijnlieff, spokesman for the Dutch
Authority for Consumers and Markets.
Once a darling on the Amsterdam stock exchange, Imtech
earlier this year carried out a 600 million euro rights issue,
announced plans to sell its information technology arm and cut
750 jobs in a bid to reduce hefty debts and restore the company
to profitability.
Imtech handed over documents relating to the earlier alleged
accounting fraud to German and Polish authorities last year.
They have yet to take a decision on how to proceed.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, additional reporting by Tom
