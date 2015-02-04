AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Dutch engineering and
construction firm Imtech's offices in Germany have
been searched by competition authorities investigating
allegations that it violated competition law between 2008 and
2010, the company said on Wednesday.
Last month, Imtech said an internal investigation had found
no proof that it had operated a cartel with partners with the
aim of overcharging German energy company RWE to build
two power stations.
But German authorities have decided to examine the matter
for themselves.
"Four premises of Imtech in Germany were visited by
authorities," Imtech spokesman Ward Snijders said. The searches
were carried out on Tuesday.
Shares in Imtech were down more than 6 percent at 3.89 euros
at 1558 GMT, after the news.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported in November that Imtech had colluded with
partners, taking false invoices from them in order to overcharge
RWE for the building of two power stations in Germany and the
Netherlands.
In a statement, Imtech said the German authorities'
investigation involved "multiple German companies and
individuals active in the technical services industry".
RWE said it had contacted the German Federal Cartel Office
and other German authorities about the allegations.
"If it should become clear that agreements between third
parties negatively affected our company, then we will demand
compensation, as RWE always does in such cases," the company
said in an e-mail.
Imtech was hit by an accounting scandal in Poland and
Germany in 2013 and is currently carrying out a separate
internal investigation into possible violations of export
controls and sanctions at its marine services business in the
United Arab Emirates.
Calls to German prosecutors on Wednesday were not
immediately returned.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; additional reporting by Matthias
Inverardi in Duesseldorf)