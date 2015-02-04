AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Dutch engineering and construction firm Imtech's offices in Germany have been searched by competition authorities investigating allegations that it violated competition law between 2008 and 2010, the company said on Wednesday.

Last month, Imtech said an internal investigation had found no proof that it had operated a cartel with partners with the aim of overcharging German energy company RWE to build two power stations.

But German authorities have decided to examine the matter for themselves.

"Four premises of Imtech in Germany were visited by authorities," Imtech spokesman Ward Snijders said. The searches were carried out on Tuesday.

Shares in Imtech were down more than 6 percent at 3.89 euros at 1558 GMT, after the news.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and German newspaper Handelsblatt reported in November that Imtech had colluded with partners, taking false invoices from them in order to overcharge RWE for the building of two power stations in Germany and the Netherlands.

In a statement, Imtech said the German authorities' investigation involved "multiple German companies and individuals active in the technical services industry".

RWE said it had contacted the German Federal Cartel Office and other German authorities about the allegations.

"If it should become clear that agreements between third parties negatively affected our company, then we will demand compensation, as RWE always does in such cases," the company said in an e-mail.

Imtech was hit by an accounting scandal in Poland and Germany in 2013 and is currently carrying out a separate internal investigation into possible violations of export controls and sanctions at its marine services business in the United Arab Emirates.

Calls to German prosecutors on Wednesday were not immediately returned. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf)