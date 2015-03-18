AMSTERDAM, March 18 Dutch engineering company
Imtech missed consensus profit forecasts in the fourth
quarter, partly because of restructuring costs, but reduced the
scale of its losses and said it would return to positive
earnings in 2015.
In its fourth-quarter results, published on Wednesday, the
company said the bulk of the charges it had taken for
restructuring and rationalising its real estate portfolio were
behind it.
The company said it expected positive earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2015
after making large losses in 2013 and 2014.
"Imtech normalised its financial situation and dealt with
substantial one-off costs," said Chief Executive Gerard van de
Aast in a statement. "We are well of the challenges still ahead
... but progress to date has been steady."
In the fourth quarter, the company made an EBITDA loss of
128.4 million euros ($135.90 million) off revenues of 1 billion
euros. Analysts polled for Reuters had on average predicted an
EBITDA loss of 97.4 million off revenues of 931 million.
The company has been dogged by corruption allegations and is
facing investigations relating to contracts in Poland and
Germany. Its management has been almost completely changed since
the alleged malpractice took place.
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
