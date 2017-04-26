New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
26 aprile Sogefi Spa
* Chiude il primo trimestre con un utile netto di 11,6 milioni, rispetto ai 2,9 milioni di un anno prima, e ricavi in crescita del 12,6%
* L'ebitda è salito del 30,2%, a 45,1 milioni
* Prevede per il 2017 il miglioramento della redditività Per altre informazioni (Redazione Milano)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.