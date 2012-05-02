NEW DELHI, May 2 The following table shows Indian mutual fund returns in various categories up to April 30. For a story, click on Lipper Category April 6-month 1-year 3-year 5-year Bond INR 0.98 4.64 9.25 21.25 43.86 Bond INR Government 0.50 4.77 6.96 13.41 39.32 Commodities 2.85 6.22 27.22 88.38 205.19 Equity ASEAN 4.62 19.82 NA NA NA Equity Asia Pacific Ex Japan 3.51 10.86 5.93 58.02 NA Equity China 7.01 11.00 -3.39 NA NA Equity Emerging Mkts Global 1.19 8.15 -3.04 56.68 NA Equity Emerging Mkts Other 2.77 14.81 -0.86 NA NA Equity Global 0.94 6.94 -1.84 53.37 35.71 Equity Greater China 5.16 13.89 0.59 NA NA Equity India -0.96 -0.19 -7.46 69.97 35.13 Equity Sector Banks&Financial -0.73 1.98 -13.22 98.82 108.36 Equity Sector Cyc Cons Gds&Svc 6.31 11.99 12.68 159.03 NA Equity Sector General Industry -4.65 -5.84 -21.83 40.93 3.41 Equity Sector Gold&Prec Metals -1.04 -13.43 -12.74 47.82 NA Equity Sector Information Tech -4.37 -1.04 -6.39 104.33 0.08 Equity Sector Natural Resource -1.15 -4.63 -12.16 51.64 NA Equity Sector Non Cyclical Con 6.02 15.55 23.65 185.20 165.96 Equity Sector Pharma&Health 3.63 6.67 5.73 155.93 100.24 Equity Sector Real Est Global 4.75 14.58 15.22 79.36 NA Equity Sector Tech Media&Tele -1.11 7.25 5.58 83.33 8.67 Equity Sector Utilities -2.89 -7.04 -24.11 16.91 44.32 Mixed Asset INR Aggressive 0.13 2.72 1.29 47.43 42.05 Mixed Asset INR Balanced 0.39 3.11 2.43 58.07 58.78 Mixed Asset INR Conservative 0.09 3.44 5.30 27.19 44.75 Mixed Asset INR Flexible -0.44 0.35 -6.15 41.59 28.25 Money Market INR 0.83 4.48 8.81 20.14 39.43 Source: Lipper Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared dividends. The tables use the latest available data. For related news, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: for Indian fund news for Asian fund news for Asian hedge fund news for Asian private equity news for stories from www.HedgeWorld.com To use the Lipper Global Fund Screener, Reuters 3000 Xtra users should cut and paste the links below into a browser: wsod.session.rservices.com/ (Reporting by Aditya Kalra)