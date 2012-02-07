ZAGREB Feb 7 Croatia's energy group INA
said on Tuesday it was forced to reduce its domestic
gas production and delivery to major industrial consumers after
harsh weather disrupted work of some of its gas fields in the
northern Adriatic.
"Gas production has been temporarily reduced as extreme
weather conditions have disrupted energy supply to six out of 16
production platforms in the northern Adriatic," INA said in a
statement.
It said production in the northern Adriatic has been reduced
to 1.3 million of cubic metres per day from 3.3 million but
added gas supply to households, hospitals and public
institutions would remain normal.
INA is involved in a joint venture in the northern Adriatic
with Italy's energy company ENI.
"Efforts are going on to restore the energy supply, but
access to the platforms is not possible because of harsh weather
conditions," the statement said.
Like most of Europe, Croatia has in recent days been gripped
by freezing temperatures, strong winds and heavy snowfall,
disrupting normal life and causing increased energy consumption.
Gas consumption in Croatia on Monday reached a record daily
level this winter of 16.5 million cubic metres.
INA said it had agreed with several large industrial
consumers, like state power board HEP or large fertilizer
producer Petrokemija, to scale down gas consumption until the
production in the northern Adriatic was fully restored.
Croatia consumes some 3 billion cubic metres of gas annually
and INA has a three-year supply agreement with ENI.
INA said ENI was continuing to supply Croatia with agreed
gas quantities. It added its gas trading arm was making efforts
to normalise the gas supply level in the country, including by
securing additional gas imports.
INA's biggest shareholder is Hungary's MOL with an
almost 50-percent stake. The Croatian government owns just under
45 percent.
INA has both upstream and downstream segments and is active
in gas and oil exploration at home, in the Middle East and in
Africa.
