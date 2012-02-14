ZAGREB Feb 14 Crude prices and increased
hydrocarbon production boosted annual profits at Croatian oil
and gas group INA by 90 percent to 1.82 billion
croatian kuna ($317 million), the group said on Tuesday.
Overall sales rose 16 percent in 2011, reaching 30.02
billion kuna.
"Our improved results are mostly due to external factors,
including crude price movements and an increased production of
hydrocarbon. However, our efforts to improve efficiency and cost
management also contributed to our positive results," INA said
in a statement.
The group said a worsening business environment - it has
operations in countries such as Syria - and the knock-on effect
of euro zone turmoil would be the main challenges for the year
ahead.
"We will continue with efforts to improve efficiency
together with focusing on development projects," INA's CEO,
Zoltan Aldott, said.
INA has upstream and downstream activities and is involved
in gas and oil exploration in Croatia, Africa and the Middle
East, notably Syria. Its retail segment is present in Slovenia,
Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro.
Last month INA decided to withdraw the Croatian staff from
its Syrian fields due to a political unrest in that country, but
said that production, which is now run by local staff, should
not suffer..
Hungary's MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with a
47.46 percent stake and an option for an additional 1.6 percent,
while the Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
($1 = 5.7391 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)